Start walking at home with Leslie and a spirited cast of walkers. This 3 Mile Walk features The Walk Belt! More muscles are challenged when you wear The Walk Belt - that's what helps you to burn more calories for a very slimming workout! Leslie shows you how the belt 'engages the core muscles' and gives the arms and upper body a firming workout - you get a flat tummy and slim, toned arms - all while walking away the extra weight!