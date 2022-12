Not Available

Get fit fast with America s #1 walking system! Leslie Sansone Walk Away the Pounds Ultimate Collection gives you four complete, fat-burning, muscle-conditioning and stretching workouts all on one powerful, energizing DVD! ADDED BONUS Boost your strength training and toning results with the included Stretchie resistance band! 1 Mile Get Up & Get Started- 18 Minutes 2 Mile Brisk Walk-30 Minutes 3 Mile Advanced Walk- 51 Minutes 4 Mile Super Challenge- 60 Minutes