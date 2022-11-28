Leslie Sansone: Walk It Off In 30 Days

Not Available

Introducing Leslie's new plan that asks for just 30 minues a day for 30 days to get real results! Imagine increased energy, firmed muscles, improved overall health, and a slimmer, more proportioned you! It's all possible. Here's how easy the 30 days will be. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday you'll burn BIG calories as you walk the BURN 30 program! It's SUPER-CHARGED fitness walking! Then on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday you'll build strength as you take on every major muscle group from shoulders to calves in the FIRM 30 session! The goal is to make you leaner and more toned than ever!