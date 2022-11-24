Not Available

The village of L'Espérance is perched between the mountains and the great river. Its inhabitants include young people - who don't have much of a future - as well as many widows and old men. The village continues to be haunted by the tragic death of 13 miners. One day, a stranger arrives. The young man, at once charming and mysterious, has an immediate effect upon the village. The longer he stays in the village, the stronger blow the winds of desire. The village's prevailing melancholy gives way to love and happiness. However, not everyone is pleased by the arrival of the stranger, who becomes more and more inquisitive about the tragedy of the old mine. What are his real motives? Is he really who he claims to be? As passion and doubt collide, the entire village is transformed by events which come crashing down like waves against the high cliffs.