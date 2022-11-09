L'esprit de famille

Not Available

Charles Moreau, general practitioner, and Hélène, his wife, have four girls aged 11 to 20 years. The eldest, Claire, plays the piano when she does not let her mind indulge in solitary reverie. Bernadette has a real passion for horses, while Cecile, the youngest, plays from a young age to realize all her whims. As for Pauline, at the age of 17, she decided that she would become a novelist. So she writes a book telling the story of family life. One day, when she comes out of high school, she meets Pierre, a penniless painter, from whom she immediately falls.