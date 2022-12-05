Less Miserable

Not Available

From first-time writer/director Justin Lomba comes a dark comedy about what happens when a young man finds himself in over his head and puts his future in the hands of all the wrong characters. Ian Lester (Jacob Sirof) is having a good week. His part-time job as a filmmaker is starting to gain momentum while his day job offers an opportunity for love. All of the pieces for success seem to be in place as Ian's agent Matthew Skinner (Nate Cohen) prepares a deal to set the box office ablaze. With a little help from outlandish local film critic Jane Muir (Glorinda Marie), his offbeat friends John (Scott Hastings) and Sabine (Elena Gardella), and an unusual homeless man (Viktor Vaughn), Ian's destiny comes into sharp focus.