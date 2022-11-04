Less Than Jake - Borders And Boundaries (Live DVD)

Not Available

This is the video of the Borders And Boundaries Night of the live full album shows we played around Florida in February of 2007. This show was recorded at the Social in Orlando. Track List 1. "Magnetic North" 2. "Kehoe" 3. "Suburban Myth" 4. "Look What Happened" 5. "Hell Looks a Lot Like L.A." 6. "Mr. Chevy Celebrity" 7. "Gainesville Rock City" 8. "Malt Liquor Tastes Better When You've Got Problems" 9. "Bad Scene and a Basement Show" 10. "Is This Thing On?" 11. "Pete Jackson Is Getting Married" 12. "1989" 13. "Last Hour of the Last Day of Work" 14. "Bigger Picture" 15. "Faction"