Less Than Jake - Hello Rockview (Live DVD)

This live show video is taken from the series of six full-length album shows the band performed in Florida in February of 2007. The Hello Rockview show took place at State Theater in St. Petersburg. Originally recorded in 1998, Hello Rockview is one of Less Than Jake’s most celebrated albums. This live recording is now featured in the LTJ DVD, which features four discs of the band playing six albums live in their entirety. Tracks Last One Out Of Liberty City Help Save the Youth of America from Exploding All My Best Friends Are Metalheads Five State Drive Nervous in the Alley Motto History of a Boring Town Great American Sharpshooter Danny Says Big Crash Theme Song for H Street Richard Allen George... No, It's Just Cheez Scott Farcas Takes It on the Chin Al's War