Less Than Jake - Losing Streak (Live DVD)

Now available is a live performance of Less Than Jake’s Losing Streak! This live show video is taken from the series of six full-length album shows the band performed in Florida in February of 2007. The Losing Streak show took place at Jack Rabbits in Jacksonville. Originally recorded in 1996, Losing Streak is one of Less Than Jake’s most celebrated albums. This live recording is now featured in the LTJ DVD, which features four discs of the band playing six albums live in their entirety.