Less Than Jake - Pezcore (Live DVD)

Not Available

Our first record "Pezcore" from 1994 preformed in its entirety in 2007, All the energy and rawness captured in front of our home state of Florida. Part of our 6 record show dates, "Pezcore" starts out like a shot out of a gun and ends like a cannon. One of our favorite records of our career. Tracklist: 1. Liquor Store 2. My Very Own Flag 3. Johnny Quest Thinks We're Sellouts 4. Big 5. Shotgun 6. Black Coffee 7. Throw The Brick 8. Growing Up On A Couch 9. Blindsided 10. Downbeat 11. Jen Doesn't Like Me Anymore 12. Out Of The Crowd 13. Robo 14. Where In The Hell Is Mike Sinkovich? 15. Process 16. Three Quarts Drunk 17. Boomtown 18. Short On Ideas 19. One Last Cigarette