Not Available

'Less Than Three' is a short film about two friends who are directing the same short film, while also both dating the lead actress at the exact same time. The co-directors of 'Less Than Three', Nick Aucello and Joseph Lomas, acted in the film as themselves, two friends named Nick and Joe co-directing a short film, and the same holds true for many of the other positions in the cast and crew. While the awkward love triangle provides most of the films comedy, overall the film deals with more somber themes such as growing up, societal expectations, and the surrender of control.