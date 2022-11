Not Available

High school life is good for Morifuji Shizuka. With good grades, popularity and a fair share of friends, he is not to be left wanting -- except for one thing. Although the all-important finals are around the corner, the one thing on Shizuka’s mind is his classmate, Ichitaro Sakura. But is this attraction real love, or simply something physical? And what will the innocent-minded Sakura think of another boy having feelings for him?