Lessons in Forgetting

The film revolves around Meera, a happy corporate wife and cookbook writer whose life turns upside down when her husband walks out on their marriage. Responsible for not just her children but her mother and grandmother and their old family home in Bangalore, Meera takes up a part-time job with a cyclone studies expert, who is dealing with his own traumatic past. The two narratives come together and, through a series of coincidences, the lives of Meera and her employer get intertwined in strange ways. Parallels are constantly drawn between life and the unpredictability of cyclones.