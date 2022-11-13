Let 'er Buck

Not Available

A young cowboy falls in love with the daughter of a rich rancher, and they plan to marry. However, the cowboy winds up getting in a fight with the girl's cousin and is forced to shoot him. Believing that he has killed the man and will be prosecuted for murder, the cowboy flees and ends up working on a ranch in Oregon, where his cowboy skills impress the owner to the extent that he is picked as the ranch's entrant in the World Rodeo Championships held in nearby Pendleton--a competition in which his fiancé's ranch is also entered.