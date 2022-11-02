Not Available

Let Joy Reign Supreme

  • War
  • History
  • Drama

Fildebroc

France, 1719. Louis 14th died four years ago, Philippe d'Orleans is the regent. He is a liberal and a libertine. His right-hand man, Dubois, an atheistic and cupid priest, as libertine as Philippe, tries to take advantage of a little rebellion lead by a Breton squire (Pontallec) and of the famine to become archbishop... Description of the life of the court in this period of transition where the French Revolution smoulders.

Cast

Jean Rochefortl'abbé Dubois
Jean-Pierre Mariellele marquis de Pontcallec
Marina Vladyla marquise de Parabère
Christine PascalEmilie
Alfred AdamFrançois de Neufville, duc de Villeroy
Jean-Roger Caussimonle cardinal

