Twist and stomp through the kooky world of One-Man-Bands! See what wows Bowie, tunes in Beck, and inspires the Cramps – Let Me Be Your Band is a heart-pumping plunge off a curvy West Virginian highway that leads straight to the infamous One-Man-Rockabilly-Wild-Man, Hasil Adkins, and other like-minded innovator misfits! From Bob Log III, former bus driver turned punk infused Delta Blues band, to Washboard Hank performing on his kitchen sink tuba, all of the One-Man-Bands documented here are undoubtedly the best at what they do, for the simple reason that they are the only ones who can do what they do! Come hear the forbidden rhythms of the Lonesome Organist, Mayor McCa, and the Mysterious Asthmatic Avenger. Witness Eric Royer’s self-built 5-piece bluegrass band and the King Louie hurricane of sound! You’ve got to see it to believe it!