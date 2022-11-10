Let Me Not

Not Available

16 year old NINA has ditched ballet lessons to work weekends in a strip club, seeking financial independence from her rich father who has recently remarried a 22-year-old model. ALEX, a 30 year old architect, sees her act when dragged to the strip club one night by a builder mate. Alex is appointed to redesign the theater facilities at Nina's school and soon their paths cross again. Despite his misgivings about their age gap, a romance starts to blossom. In many ways Nina drives things on, and Alex is smitten. But when both their worlds start to come unstuck over the relationship the strength of their love is put to the test.