Let Me Take You Home

Based on Pingxiang drug control volunteer Duan Huasheng and the Pingxiang City Drug Control Volunteers Association’s true and touching deeds, Duan Huasheng has been engaged in voluntary help and education for decades. He led a volunteer team to help more than 300 drug addicts to renew their lives and promote continuous self-improvement and other traditional virtues. Over the years, the protagonist has led a team of volunteers to treat drug addicts as both patients and relatives, helping them to return to society with a feeling of not giving up or giving up.