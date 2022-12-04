Let Me Watch

Not Available

When best friends Bambi and Maya confide sexual secrets in each other, the talk turns to threesomes. Bambi's husband Donnie is the first one to experience the seductive ways of these friends. Hell-bent on another threesome, Maya convinces her BFF to have a go at her husband Charles. While both husbands are unaware that each has been with the other's wife, the girl's relieve the tensions of guilt by spilling the secret and both couples trying out a foursome. It's an erotic journey filled with pleasure, secrets and the art of sharing.