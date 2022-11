Not Available

Survey of Zionist history. Theodor Herzl's idea of creating a Jewish state. The return to Palestine. Allenby entering Jerusalem. Tel Aviv, 1933. The growth of Nazism in Europe and immigration to Mandatory Palestine. Arab riots in Mandatory Palestine. Illegal immigration. Cyprus detention camps. Warsaw Ghetto. UNSCOP 1947. UN partition vote in 1947. The end of British mandate. Declaration and War of Independence 1948.