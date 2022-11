Not Available

Made with sound and moving image recordings using a Sony Ericsson Cybershoot K800i mobile phone between 2005-2006, drawings and paintings made between 2005-2007 and 2018-2019 and photographic stills and moving image recordings made between 2011-2019 on various iPhones, this film is set within the context of gay male adolescent reaching sexual maturity in 1990s British suburbia. It charts teenage-hood; discovering one’s sexuality in private, away from one’s parents.