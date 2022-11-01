Let's All Hate Toronto

Not Available

Inspired by the unguarded animosity that the mere mention of Toronto incites among the majority of Canadians, filmmakers Albert Nerenberg and Rob Spence follow a character named "Mister Toronto" as he launches a coast-to-coast Toronto Appreciation tour. Along the way, the crew will encounter everyone from those claiming to be "recovering Torontonians" to folks who have vowed never to set foot in the city cited by the United Nations as the world's most culturally diverse. Could this seething resentment be something as simple as envy, or have the denizens of this worldly metropolis truly done something to offend their embittered fellow countrymen?