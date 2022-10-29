Let's Dance To The Rhythm

Not Available

The bitter sweet relationship between a young singer and her musician mentor set against the backdrop of the jazz clubs of Mumbai and the musicians from Goa during the 60s. In the 1960s Lawrence Vaz a young Goan musician playing in the nightclubs of Mumbai, returns to Goa to find a singer for his band. He meets a promising young singer Dona Pereira and convinces her parents to let her sing in his band. While Lawry moulds the impressionable young Dona into a talented singer, they fall deeply in love. The romance between musician and singer turns into a bitter battle for love and acceptance. Based on actual events this quasi-biographical film is a tribute to a great Goan , yet barely acknowledged, legacy. Musicians who once upon a time set the jazz clubs of Mumbai on fire and actually shaped the music of Bollywood cinem