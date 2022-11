Not Available

After working hard, Grover has finally gotten a job as a waiter at the hot restaurant in town, Planet Storybook. Now, he can help kids learn about healthy eating while he serves up some of the biggest names in nursery rhymes (such as Miss Muffet). Some of the fun food songs include "Cereal Girl" and "The Most Important Meal of the Day," as well as a special tune from Cookie Monster assuring kids that there is more to food than cookies.