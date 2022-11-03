Not Available

When Clinton's decided heterosexuality was placed under fire during the Starr Investigation and ensuing impeachment hearings, gay people strongly identified with the President's discomfort and outrage. Today, public ambitions inspire (or even require) lying, covering up, and shading personal truths for survival. Barney Frank - the first openly gay politician on Capitol Hill understands a thing or two about survival on Capitol Hill. After overcoming his own sex scandal in the early 90's, Frank emerged as one of Clinton's most eloquent and sympathetic defenders during the impeachment hearings. "Let's Get Frank" is an intelligent and humorous look not only at life upon Capitol Hill, but also the dynamics of political scandal.