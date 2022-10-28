1976

Let's Get Those English Girls

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 10th, 1976

Studio

Les Films Galaxie

When their little cheat fails, Alain and Jean Pierre fail their final high-school exams in English. Their parents deny them the planned vacation to the Cote D'azur and send them instead to Ramscale in England, to improve their English. However many other parents had the same idea, so they meet more of their own than English folks and end up more at beach parties than in class. Only with the girls they seem to have no luck, although they desperately try...

Cast

Stéphane HillelJean-Pierre
Véronique DelbourgClaudie
Sophie BarjacVéronique
Martine Sarceyla mère de Jean-Pierre
Rémi LaurentAlain

