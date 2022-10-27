Let's Have a Baby

Not Available

The great Chu Yuan has been acclaimed for his neo-realism, melodrama, mystery thrillers, and epic martial-arts sagas. But comedy? Yes! Many fans also remember his landmark social satire The House Of 72 Tenants in 1973, so the appearance of this charming tale of child-creating complications (featuring a rare comedic performance by Alex Man Chi-leung) was a welcome addition. Working from a script by the award-winning writer, actor, and director Alfred Cheung Kin-ting (Let's Make Laugh), this farce of modern manners never flags.