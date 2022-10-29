Let's Have Some Church Detroit Style

Not Available

This moving documentary about Detroit-based choir The Hallelujah Singers, and the group's charismatic founder and director Dr. E. LaQuint Weaver, was a 4-year labor of love for director Andrew Sacks. Filled with glorious gospel music, the film takes a look at the hopes, dreams and realities of the 25 men and women who sing in the choir, and also focuses on Weaver's return trip to his boyhood home of Birmingham, Ala., as his group competes in a music awards event. The feature -length work is beautifully shot and skillfully edited, as Sacks and associate producer Patrick Murphy have utilized their many years of experience in video production and photojournalism to create a deeply felt look at the ensemble. Narrated by former WDET music host Rev. Robert Jones, Sr., "Let's Have Some Church" shows how faith, determination and a love of gospel music can give spiritual sustenance to a community.