Let's Kill Ward's Wife

Everyone hates Ward’s wife and wants her dead, Ward (Donald Faison) most of all. But when his friends’ murderous fantasies turn into an (accidental) reality, they have to deal with a whole new set of problems — like how to dispose of the body and still make their 3 p.m. tee time. Scott Foley's directorial debut, also starring Foley, Patrick Wilson, Amy Acker, and Nicolette Sheridan, is a blackly comic caper about helping a friend out of a bad relationship by any means necessary.
|Patrick Wilson
|David
|Scott Foley
|Tom
|Amy Acker
|Geena
|Donald Faison
|Ward
|Dagmara Dominczyk
|Stacy
|Nicollette Sheridan
|Robin Peters
