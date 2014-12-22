2014

Let's Kill Ward's Wife

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 22nd, 2014

Studio

Lost Rhino Films

Everyone hates Ward’s wife and wants her dead, Ward (Donald Faison) most of all. But when his friends’ murderous fantasies turn into an (accidental) reality, they have to deal with a whole new set of problems — like how to dispose of the body and still make their 3 p.m. tee time. Scott Foley's directorial debut, also starring Foley, Patrick Wilson, Amy Acker, and Nicolette Sheridan, is a blackly comic caper about helping a friend out of a bad relationship by any means necessary.

Cast

Patrick WilsonDavid
Scott FoleyTom
Amy AckerGeena
Donald FaisonWard
Dagmara DominczykStacy
Nicollette SheridanRobin Peters

Images