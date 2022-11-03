Let's Make a Grandson

Not Available

Foreign, Foreign Comedies, Poland, Polish Language, Foreign Regions, Foreign Languages - A large Polish city is quickly being devoured by new construction from money-hungry developers. Marian Kosela (Andrzej Grabowski) refuses to give up his farm, which he hopes will remain in the family for years to come. Uninterested in monetary offers, Kosela is determined to provide a warm, safe place for his children to grow up. The developers will stop at nothing to get Kosela's valuable plot of land, but he won't budge.