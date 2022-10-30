Not Available

Let's Make a Movie is the story of Cassie Thompson (Played by Hallie York), a college dropout and ex-film student who is tired of being disrespected and downtrodden, has decided that she's had enough. In a subconscious effort to turn her life around, she decides to make a movie with a rag-tag group of friends. The only problem is the movie is impossible for her to film without a $100 million budget, and her cast and crew are neurotic and inexperienced, to say the least. Will Cassie prevail and finish her movie, or will this become another mark on her long list of failures?