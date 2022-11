Not Available

The Rolling Stones’ record-breaking 1981 arena tour explodes onto DVD from director Hal Ashby (SHAMPOO). Featuring the biggest Rolling Stones songs from the first 20 years, LET'S SPEND THE NIGHT TOGETHER gives, in the words of Mick Jagger, “a feel of what it’s like to be there” as 20 cameras take you onstage with the band in this groundbreaking, dynamic tour.