Let the Bell Ring

Not Available

Malcolm has a big dream: he wants to become a professional boxer. In addition to his job at a kiosk, the 24-year-old spends all his time in the ring. After a turbulent youth, marked by violence and difficult family conditions that culminated in a stint in prison, Malcolm found a constant in boxing that put him back on the right track. Now he wants to try his luck in the professional world at the "Golden Gloves", America's biggest amateur tournament. When Malcolm’s first fight is less than convincing, his coach, Jesse, who himself is mourning a missed professional career, drastically increases Malcolm’s training regime. It is all or nothing for Malcolm. Are passion, talent and a rigorous exercise routine enough to make a dream come true? Filmmaker Christin Freitag takes a visually stunning look behind the scenes of the amateur boxing circuit in California.