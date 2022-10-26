Let the Dead Lie

Not Available

Jimmy is an outsider at his school. He is interested in the occult. He doesn't socialize much, but instead he tries to get in touch with his dead mother through ancient rituals, but without success. But one day a new boy starts at the school and he quickly befriends Jimmy. Suddenly the spirits awaken and become a real threat, so Jimmy and Amir have to join forces with the schools two most popular girls to fight the evil.