Let the Scream be heard is an international documentary aiming to discover the secret behind the Norwegian artist Edvard Munch’s greatness, an artistic study investigating the secret behind the universal and timeless essence of Edvard Munch’s art. What is it about Munch’s art that touches us today, more than 150 years after his birth? To find the answer we need to travel back into Munch’s mind. We see his creative processes, hear his own words, perceive his values and philosophy and experience the mysteries of his life as expressed in his works.