Let the Women Wait!

Three guys related from marrying three sisters (Batzanakides) meet in Northern Greece at Lake Volvi. The two of them (Panos and Michalis) have as have as destination the Thasos Island whilst the third guy (Antonis) comes to see what is happening with other two falling behind. Panos was struck with the view of a beautiful accompanied girl during the route. Antonis will fall in love too (with the one of the two nurses of Panos) Two old ladies (Sultana and Arhontoula) sitting nearby will act as DJ using a CD player offering very good popular music that suits to the evolution of the movie. Antonis will go to Porto Carras Hotel at Halkidiki with the two nurses for casino playing and will use the number that fails for Panos and Michalis. The movie turns into a study on how men perceive marriage and the impact economics have on their life.