Not Available

A lasting tribute and testament to over 25 years of BYO, Youth Brigade and the DIY spirit that has inspired and continues to inspire so many to change the world... Told through interviews and rare footage of the explosive LA punk rock scene from the 80's until now, Let Them Know: The Story of Youth Brigade and BYO Records is a full length documentary feature film that looks at the last 25 years of the influential L.A. Punk band Youth Brigade and BYO Records. This movie documents the early L.A. punk and D.I.Y. scene. Riots, harrassment from the law, amazing bands, crazy stories, and best of all, The Sterns Family's earnest desire to change the world through punk rock are captured in this moving documentary.