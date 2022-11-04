Let There Be Light

Not Available

The final entry in a trilogy of films produced for the U.S. government by John Huston. This documentary film follows 75 U.S. soldiers who have sustained debilitating emotional trauma and depression. A series of scenes chronicle their entry into a psychiatric hospital, their treatment and eventual recovery. Despite being originally commissioned by the U.S. army the film was censored and suppressed by the government until the 1980's, it deals with what would now be called PTSD but at the time was categorised as psychoneurosis or shell-shock.