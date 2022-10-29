Let There Be Zombies

Not Available

Drew is a nerdy teacher that can't even control the students in her classroom. When threatened by the classroom bully, Drew does what she knows best... back down. Not even words of wisdom from the principal can muster a show of strength from a wimp who seems destined for a second-rate life. And this is before the zombie apocalypse. With populations being overrun by the rapidly spreading plague of zombies, Drew flees to the sanctuary of the country where she is quickly overcome by a lack of survival skills, the relentless Texas heat and, of course, zombies. But Drew must learn that that running from her problems is much like running from zombies. They find you. They always find you. Along her odyssey, Drew encounters a cast of characters that both help and hamper her path to finding the strength within herself that will make or break her ability to survive these terrible new times of unending death... and her annoying new companions.