2015

Let Us Prey

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 2015

Studio

Greenhouse Media Investment

Rachel, a rookie cop, is about to begin her first night shift in a neglected police station in a Scottish, backwater town. The kind of place where the tide has gone out and stranded a motley bunch of the aimless, the forgotten, the bitter-and-twisted who all think that, really, they deserve to be somewhere else. They all think they're there by accident and that, with a little luck, life is going to get better. Wrong, on both counts. Six is about to arrive - and All Hell Will Break Loose!

Cast

Liam CunninghamSix
Niall Greig FultonDr. Duncan Hume
Pollyanna McIntoshPC. Rachel Heggie
Douglas RussellSgt. MacReady
Bryan LarkinPC. Jack Warnock
Hanna StanbridgePC. Jennifer Mundie

View Full Cast >

Images