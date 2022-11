Not Available

Laetus Vitae is for Samantha like a dream come true. After many years of effort, she managed to open the first “House of Help” for LGBTI+ seniors in Mexico. This place has become for her as a second home where she will continue to offer her time, support and company to many like her continue fighting for an inclusive space, where the LGBTI+ older adults are not invisible within the society that surrounds them and can continue to shine.