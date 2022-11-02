Not Available

Lethal Angels

  • Action
  • Thriller

A group of women who have been wronged by various men or groups are given a chance at vengeance. One woman, once beaten to a miscarriage, trains these once mistreated women to become artful killers; using their looks to get close to targets. In the end, though, two befriended women find that not all is as it seams and vengeance without conscience is worse then the acts committed by their targets. Deception, reversals, and betrayal on all fronts fill this journey into the minds of the abused; and the world of the dark art of vengeance killing.

Cast

Jordan ChanDarren
Cherrie YingEmma
Andy OnJet
Fung Hak-OnSgt. Wai
Samuel Pang King-ChiBig Eyes

