Not Available

Lethal Attractions

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In the African wilderness, there's no such thing as a free lunch. It's a world where predator and prey are equally matched. And a worthwhile meal means going up against gut-gouging horns, venomous fangs, stampeding hooves, and sharp canines. Take a front row seat and witness the bouts of lion vs. Cape buffalo, mongoose vs. mamba snake, leopard vs. baboon, and other wild clashes. Here, the odds of success are just 50/50, but in the age-old contest between hunter and hunted, the reward is well worth the risk.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images