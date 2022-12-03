Lethal Attractions

Not Available

In the African wilderness, there's no such thing as a free lunch. It's a world where predator and prey are equally matched. And a worthwhile meal means going up against gut-gouging horns, venomous fangs, stampeding hooves, and sharp canines. Take a front row seat and witness the bouts of lion vs. Cape buffalo, mongoose vs. mamba snake, leopard vs. baboon, and other wild clashes. Here, the odds of success are just 50/50, but in the age-old contest between hunter and hunted, the reward is well worth the risk.