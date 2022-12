Not Available

Jong-Man (Lim Won-Hee) is a detective. His wife and child are overseas for their child’s education. Due to financial difficulties, Hong-Man rents a room from Byung-Deok (Jeong Man-Sik). Byung-Deok's family is overseas for the same reason and he has a spare room to rent. Byeong-Deok runs a professional wrestling gym, which interests Jong-Man. Meanwhile, a convenience store serial murder case takes place nearby.