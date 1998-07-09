1998

Lethal Weapon 4

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1998

Studio

Silver Pictures

In the combustible action franchise's final installment, maverick detectives Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh square off against Asian mobster Wah Sing Ku, who's up to his neck in slave trading and counterfeit currency. With help from gumshoe Leo Getz and smart-aleck rookie cop Lee Butters, Riggs and Murtaugh aim to take down Ku and his gang.

Cast

Mel GibsonMartin Riggs
Danny GloverRoger Murtaugh
Joe PesciLeo Getz
Rene RussoLorna Cole
Jet LiWah Sing Ku
Darlene LoveTrish Murtaugh

