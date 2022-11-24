Not Available

Lethal Weapon 6 features the resurrection of Frank's Lazarus, who swears revenge on Riggs (Dennis) and Murtaugh (Mac) after they foiled him in the previous adventure. The partner's relationship is strained once the movie begins because Riggs is marrying Rianne (Dee), Murtaugh's daughter. Murtaugh eventually comes to the ceremony to give them his blessing - after Riggs delivers his vows via sax solo - only for Lazarus to kill Rianne in an explosion. Murtaugh comes out of retirement to seek revenge and stop Lazarus' plan to flood L.A. in a ceremonial rain dance.