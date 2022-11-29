Let's Change The World - Bonus DVD Reflections

Not Available

For nearly 63 years but particularly over the last 40, most of the world has known and witnessed the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as a polarizing figure to his enemies and detractors but as a divine leader, teacher, guide, freedom fighter and principled man of God to the rest of humanity. Minister Louis Farrakhan Music - Let's Change The World “This has been 14 years in the making and it started in 2002 with a brother, he may be on the wall somewhere, Charles Veal ... he helped me in my playing of the Beethoven Violin Concerto with the symphony in Los Angeles. And he said, ‘Minister would you be willing to do an album?’ and I said ‘yes’ so we started,” Min. Farrakhan explained. ........... The Let’s Change The World Music Box Set is available for purchase @ LCTWMusic.com. Source: Final Call News