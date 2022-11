Not Available

Baikinman and Dokin-chan crash the annual mushroom festival and kidnap Kamameshidon’s sweetheart, Kinoko. Kamameshidon is powered up by a lake fairy and turned into Super Gold Kamameshidon. Then he and the rest of the Donburiman-Trio try to rescue Kinoko, but they end up in Mushroom Valley, under the influence of dangerous mushrooms, and Sushi-roll Maki-chan shows up to help save the day.