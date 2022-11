Not Available

Chan-ho (Lee Jong-joon) is a playboy who is obsessed with Jae-hee (Seo Yeon-joo), although she won't allow him physical affection unlike other girls. He tries everything but she doesn't give in. Then one day, Jae-hee opens up and they have sex, but there's nothing but physical pain and agony for her. She then hears that Chan-ho has been cheating on her with someone else and she decides to take revenge.