Min-seok, with permission from his girlfriend Yoo-jeong, travels alone over the weekend. He happened to meet Ga-in, the charming hostess at the Rose Motel. The two had a hot night. Next day, upon returning from a trip, Min-seok meets his friend, Yeong-ho and had drinks. Drunk Min-seok tells Yeong-ho about the secret of the Rose Motel.